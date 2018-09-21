11 Tattoos Our Editors Are Eyeing For Fall

Although we're positive we'll never run out of rad eyeshadow palettes to play with or new lipsticks to test, we do know that the beauty trends on our radar aren't necessarily as traditional as they've been in the past. Case in point: Our beauty team is currently obsessed with tattoos, specifically those of the minimal nature.
Tats come in every shape, size, and color — and have been around for thousands of years — yet our Instagram feed somehow shows us new and inspiring options every single day. From teeny tiny designs on the wrist to bold-lined fruit baskets on an ankle, there seems to be no end to the creativity behind this form of expression. And with the fall season in the air, we're prepared to finally pull the trigger on the designs we've been eyeing all summer. Need a little inspiration of your own? Check out our editors' top picks, ahead.