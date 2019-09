Sophie Turner's Favorite Tattoo Has Nothing To Do With Joe Jonas

"I had all these badass tattoos all over my body," Turner told Refinery29 in an interview last year . "I looked at myself in the mirror and I was like, 'This is so far from my redheaded, pale, clean-cut look.' That was really fun for me." So fun, in fact, that in the months to follow, Turner went on to get several tattoos of her own in 2018. We've seen her matching Disney wrist tattoo with fiancé Joe Jonas, her ode to House Stark with a Game of Thrones arm tattoo , and the black and red bunny on the back of her arm. But from this growing collection, there's one that means the most to her above all — and no, it has nothing to do with Buzz Lightyear.