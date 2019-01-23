Sophie Turner's Favorite Tattoo Has Nothing To Do With Joe Jonas

A lot of actors make a point of leaving their characters behind when they finish a film, but for Sophie Turner, there was at least one thing about the title character in Josie that she wasn't ready to let go of: her tattoos.
"I had all these badass tattoos all over my body," Turner told Refinery29 in an interview last year. "I looked at myself in the mirror and I was like, 'This is so far from my redheaded, pale, clean-cut look.' That was really fun for me." So fun, in fact, that in the months to follow, Turner went on to get several tattoos of her own in 2018. We've seen her matching Disney wrist tattoo with fiancé Joe Jonas, her ode to House Stark with a Game of Thrones arm tattoo, and the black and red bunny on the back of her arm. But from this growing collection, there's one that means the most to her above all — and no, it has nothing to do with Buzz Lightyear.
When we asked Turner about her favorite tattoo during a recent interview with the global brand ambassador for Wella Professionals, she gestured to the outside of her upper left arm, an area hidden by her tight dress sleeve. "This one is my favorite," she said. "It's three triangles, and it's Plato’s theory that the soul is comprised into three parts: reason, spirit, and appetite. Reason is my eldest brother James, spirit is my other brother Will, and I'm appetite. It means a lot to us, we've all got them. They're like my best friends in the world."
The actress had first debuted the tattoo back in July, when she posted a photo alongside Dr. Phil (yes, that Dr. Phil) in Paris. The day before, London-based tattoo artist Maxime Plescia-Buchi shared a closer look at his work with a photo of Turner and her brother's arms next to one another. "Designed by them too. Love sibling tattoos. #familyfirst," Plescia-Buchi wrote in the caption.
With Game of Thrones coming to an end this May, we'll be on the lookout for more tattoos from Turner: She confirmed to Vulture in 2016 that the GoT co-stars who make it through all eight seasons would be getting matching tats — because there's no better way to celebrate escaping death in a show that's known for, well, everyone dying. As for changing up her look post-GoT, Turner told us she could see herself taking inspiration from her on-screen sister Maisie Williams' pink-hair transformation. "I kind of love that, so I'm thinking a pastel color, like a green or blue," she said.
Blue hair and a few new tattoos? Sounds like Turner will continue to stray from her — and Sansa's — usual pale, flame-haired self, and we're here for it. If only her evolving look didn't serve as a constant reminder that GoT is in its final days...
