Confirmed: Sophie Turner's Tattoo Was A Spoiler All Along

By the end of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones , it had started to look a lot like a fatal divide between Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa ( Sophie Turner ) would mean the end of House Stark. But, in one of the most epic plot twists of the season, Sansa didn't kill her younger sister as we'd all feared she would; she killed Littlefinger instead — with his own dragonglass dagger, no less. All at once, the feud (and our anxiety) was no more, and it seemed as though what was left of Winterfell's most embattled residents would live on — for the time being, at least.