Practically the whole world gathered to watch the Game Of Thrones finale on Sunday night and it turns out that we already knew the ending in summer 2018. After Sophie Turner commemorated her time on the show with a new tattoo back in June, fans immediately began speculating that it was a spoiler for season 8.
Turner got an image of the Stark Direwolf tattooed on her arm along with the words "the pack survives," which many immediately took as a sneaky spoiler that the remaining Stark children would make it to the end of the series alive.
She debunked the spoiler theory when talking to James Corden on The Late Late Show.
"Yeah, actually while I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn’t," she told the host. "It’s just quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by."
However, the pack did survive. Game Of Thrones ended with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) taking the throne, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) reuniting with Ghost, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) heading off to explore beyond Westeros, and Sansa (Turner) ruling the North as an independent kingdom. Meaning, uh, yes, that was definitely a spoiler. Not only did the pack survive, but they're thriving, albeit all in different places.
However, the tattoo didn't give away some of the bigger twists in the episode, mainly that Jon ended up killing Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). However, for future reference, Drogon destroying The Iron Throne would make for some great ink.
