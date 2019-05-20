But there’s one moment that really didn’t sit right with me. Brienne, now head of the Kingsguard, finds Jaime’s entry in their book of legends, and adds in all his great deeds (although I choose to believe she’s using it as a burn book). This is meaningful because you’ll remember, Tywin once made fun of how short it was. And it would be sweet, if it didn’t feed into a season-long pattern of women propping up a system that feeds on the legends of men despite them having done all the damn work to solve things. Why shouldn’t Brienne write HER name in the book? Why hasn’t Arya gotten the kind of recognition she deserves for killing the goddamn Night King? Why did Cersei, the most ruthless, independent woman on this show, die in the arms of a man? And, though I’ve never been a fan of Daenerys, dying betrayed by a dumb dumb like Jon is no way to go for the Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, etc.