Everyone in the court takes Edmure to be a joke, and sorry to say, Edmure, but you kinda are. Nothing great has ever befallen him, and trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes. Literally making him king would turn Westeros into a laughing stock because sure, Edmure has seen war and might know statecraft, but does he really? Like, really? Turning him into a joke for this moment in Westeros history actually works in everyone’s favor, because it proves that they’re not just going to pick someone because of their birthright or because they’re a semi-accomplished lord. Edmure will never be fit to rule over anything that requires complicated ruling, and props to Sansa for acknowledging that in the moment.