Surrounded by fire and blood, Jon comes to terms with the fact that “His Queen” is the terrorist here. Two scenes really drive home the horror of this revelation. In the first, Jon has to kill a soldier and would-be rapist, who may have been a Northman. In the second, as King’s Landing is overtaken by dragon fire and wildfire, Jon orders his army and everyone in earshot to abandon the battle. In the last we see of Jon in “Bells,” he is running out of the city with anyone who will follow him. He is in direct disobedience of Dany’s orders.