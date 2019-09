She complains that no one loves her in Westeros — The Realm, in Varys’ parlance, only fears her. Jon counters with the fact he loves her. So, they kiss, but Jon pulls away. He is haunted by their close blood relation in a way Dany is not. “Alright, then. Let it be fear,” Dany says softly, resigned to the terror she will bring to King’s Landing. This moment, more than anything in Thrones, is what pushes her towards becoming the Mad Queen . For Dany, absolutely no one in this continent loves her the way she wants to be loved. Not even Jon, whom she criticizes during “Bells” for spilling the true details of his parentage to sister-cousin Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)