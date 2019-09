That gut feeling is further cemented when Daenerys confronts Jon in his room, and begs him not to tell anybody else that he has a claim to the Iron Throne . It doesn’t matter if he’s bent the knee, or even wants to rule. If this comes out, he’ll be a rival. Of course, Jon is Jon and so he immediately tells Sansa and Arya. And since Sansa is not here to make friends, she tells Tyrion, who tells Varys, who smartly points out that, “it’s not a secret anymore, it’s information.” (Also, thank you Varys, the only person in this show to point out that SHE IS HIS AUNT.)