Jon is so desperate to prove his loyalty to Daenerys that he commits the Northern troops to fight a battle they’re not ready to win. Sansa points out that maybe that’s not such a good idea as they just, you know, fought a big, dark war and probably need to recover before they go lay siege to King’s Landing. (Seriously, Sansa is the only true ruler in this show.) Even Arya, who has not remotely gotten the kind of credit she deserves for single-handedly killing the goddamn Night King, tells Jon that “we need a word.” Neither of them trust Jon’s queen, and they don’t really see why he keeps backing her up.