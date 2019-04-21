Perhaps Cersei's wistful glare after Euron's promise to impregnate her was her remembering that even if he succeeds, the pregnancy will likely not. Cersei's bed has been made since she was a child, and her mothering days are seemingly over. She's also already broken her promise to aid in the impending war — although Tyrion doesn't yet know that. He knows she wants to survive, but he doesn't know the true reason. At this point, it doesn't seem like it's for the love of family. Rather, it's her love of power that's pulling her along, and she'll likely make very different decisions in deference to that than Tyrion expects.