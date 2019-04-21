One of the bombshell moments of Game of Thrones Season 7 is when Cersei told Jaime that she was pregnant with his child. For nearly two years between that season and this new one, fans speculated about whether or not Cersei was telling the truth. So, as of Game of Thrones season 8, is Cersei still pregnant? The premiere gave us a few hints.
Tyrion, for one, still thinks his sister is pregnant. He used it to try to gain Sansa's faith that Cersei was on their side this time. "Cersei told you her army was coming north to fight for you, and you believed her?" a bewildered Sansa asked in the season 8 premiere. "She has something to live for now. I believe she wants to survive," Tyrion answered.
He may be wrong about that, though, because an exchange between Euron and Cersei made it seem like she wasn't actually pregnant, at least not anymore. After the two slept together, Euron grabbed Cersei's stomach and told her, "I'm going to put a prince in your belly." Cersei looked visibly uncomfortable, and not necessarily just because Euron is a little much. She looked like maybe the idea of getting pregnant again was a painful one, perhaps because she'd already lost her child with Jaime.
All signs point to Cersei having told the truth in season 7 when she revealed she was pregnant. Though many believed it was a manipulation tactic to keep Jaime at her side, Vanity Fair studied the episode scripts. They indicate that the whole thing was real. The scene where Cersei first tells Jaime reads, "She nods, it’s true … her happiness is contagious. They get another chance at family. This time with no one standing in their way." And the section where Tyrion deduced her secret reads, "Tyrion sees what he sees and knows what it means. He can hardly believe it, but knows it to be true … she stays silent for too long, long enough to tell him that he’s right. And once she knows he knows, she can think of nothing else to say."
So the pregnancy does seem to have been real, but that doesn't mean Cersei is still pregnant. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that when Cersei and Euron were speaking, Cersei was drinking wine. When Tyrion guessed she was pregnant in Season 7, he knew partially because he'd poured her a goblet of wine and she hadn't touched it. It was very un-Cersei like. If she's back to her wine-swigging days, it could be because she lost the baby.
Even if Cersei is still pregnant, though, the child is likely to die before birth or shortly afterwards. In Season 5, Cersei visited a witch who predicted her future. "You will have three [children] … gold will be their crowns. Gold, their shrouds," the witch told her. Cersei did have three children, Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen, and they all died. That prophecy indicates that Cersei, even if she does get pregnant, will not be able to raise another child since that would be her fourth. It would break the witch's vision.
Perhaps Cersei's wistful glare after Euron's promise to impregnate her was her remembering that even if he succeeds, the pregnancy will likely not. Cersei's bed has been made since she was a child, and her mothering days are seemingly over. She's also already broken her promise to aid in the impending war — although Tyrion doesn't yet know that. He knows she wants to survive, but he doesn't know the true reason. At this point, it doesn't seem like it's for the love of family. Rather, it's her love of power that's pulling her along, and she'll likely make very different decisions in deference to that than Tyrion expects.
