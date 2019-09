All signs point to Cersei having told the truth in season 7 when she revealed she was pregnant. Though many believed it was a manipulation tactic to keep Jaime at her side, Vanity Fair studied the episode scripts . They indicate that the whole thing was real. The scene where Cersei first tells Jaime reads, "She nods, it’s true … her happiness is contagious. They get another chance at family. This time with no one standing in their way." And the section where Tyrion deduced her secret reads, "Tyrion sees what he sees and knows what it means. He can hardly believe it, but knows it to be true … she stays silent for too long, long enough to tell him that he’s right. And once she knows he knows, she can think of nothing else to say."