Has The Brienne/Jaime/Tormund Triangle Finally Come To An End?

As for Tormund, well, he continued to provide comic relief (what exactly was the white liquid in that horn he poured it all over himself?), in addition to being unabashedly horny for Brienne. But as far as I’m concerned, Tormund is just a Brienne stan. He doesn’t really know her, but he loves her work and has a big ole crush. If social media existed in the Game Of Thrones world, Tormund would be tweeting videos of Brienne fighting with captions like “Invented combat!” or “I want Brienne of Tarth to throw me out the moon door and then run me over with her horse.” He’s not really bothered that Brienne doesn’t seem interested — he just wants to bask in her glory any way he can.