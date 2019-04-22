Has The Brienne/Jaime/Tormund Triangle Finally Come To An End?

To get into some real compatibility stuff, though, Tormund seems to have exactly two modes: lethal warrior, and horny clown. When he’s not fighting, he’s spouting weird jokes. And as we learned last night, Brienne only cracks a smile for one thing: being made a knight of the seven kingdoms. Jaime is a much better match for her, temperament wise — serious, honorable, and witty. The question now is not who Brienne would choose, but whether or not she’ll live long enough to be with him.