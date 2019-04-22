Essentially, the song is about love. All of “Knight” seems to be about love — both romantic and platonic — with Bran even muttering the line “the things we do for love.” “Jenny of Oldstone” reinforces that, especially taking into account the fact that it’s supposedly about a prince who left his throne to follow the woman he loves. That’s an interesting thing to sing about, considering in this episode we learn that Jon not only loves Dany (we knew that all along), but that he then tells her he’s the rightful heir to the throne. Is the song suggesting that Jon will eventually give up the throne for Dany? Could that be something he does for love before the series ends?