Fans were set for Cleganebowl in Season 7 when The Hound and The Mountain reunited, but it wasn't meant to be. Still, the showdown may be happening in Season 8, thanks to a hint from Hafthór Björnsson who plays The Mountain. According to CinemaBlend, the actor did an Instagram Q&A where he revealed that his favorite scene is still to come. "It happens in season 8... so I can't speak about it," he said. While he technically could have been speaking about any number of scenes, even ones that he's not in, it would make the most sense for him to be talking about one of his own scenes. And for it to be his favorite, it has to be pretty epic.