According To Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Doesn't Love Cersei Anymore

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) had a bit of a falling out last night. Cersei almost killed her twin brother, even though he might be the only person alive who actually loves her. But according to Coster-Waldau, Jaime might not even love Cersei anymore. Cersei told Jaime that she would kill him, to which he replied, "I don't believe you." It might have been the first time Jaime challenged his sister so directly.
In an interview with The Huffington Post, Coster-Waldau said that line — "I don't believe you" — telegraphed that the one-handed hero was done with his sister.
"My subjects as an actor was 'This is it. I don't believe in you anymore. I don't believe in this, you and me. I don't love you anymore.' That's how I played it," he explained. Of course, that's in his head. The showrunners might have a different idea. "Now, I've done that before, and then you find out that’s not what they intended, but, you know, that was kind of my intention that that was it."
Still, though, Cersei was Jaime's first love. She also happens to be a maniacal queen hell-bent on revenge. So, Jaime is going to have some emotional baggage going forward.
"She's obviously always going to be a huge part of him and there won't be a day where he won't be thinking of Cersei," Coster-Waldau explained. "He's going to have so many hours of the day with a therapist from now on, and every time it's going to be back to Cersei."
Here's hoping Jaime's insurance covers a good therapist, because evil twincest is a lot to unpack.
