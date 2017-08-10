What's Going To Happen When Cersei Lannister Repays All That Debt?

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has too many pots on the stove. The sinister queen is cooking up a storm on the battle fields from the safety of King's Landing and tying up a few loose ends her father, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), left unraveled — one of them being a large debt repayment to the Bank of Braavos.
Last we saw Cersei, she was talking with Tycho Nestoris (Mark Gatiss) and promising that the gold her family owed the Iron Bank would be repaid ASAP. As someone with student debt, that sounds great! No debt means no interest means a clean slate. But, as Mashable writes via Reddit, a clean slate may be the exact opposite of what Cersei needs in order to get to the Iron Throne.
Advertisement
The popular theory on Reddit points out the major flaw in Cersei's plan by revisiting to the quotes Tycho tells her during their conversation.
"...the Bank does not Bet on winners and losers, it instead invests in the chosen victor. He also says the bank will support the Iron Throne once their debt is paid, not necessarily the current Queen, but whoever is on the throne. Second he appears to be flattering her by saying Tywin never paid his debt in full and she is really outshining her father by doing so.
This is her big mistake. Tywin was no fool and he knew that while the Lannisters were in debt to the Bank the Bank had a vested interest in their success. By paying the debt in full Cersei has allowed Tycho to wash his hands of the Lannisters altogether. After what we saw on the battlefield, we have a good idea whose position is strongest and who the Bank would like back. This clearly contributes to the dire situation in King's Landing with no grain and limited supplies. She will not abdicate, instead she'll force the dragons to destroy the city at which point the Kingslayer will be the Valonqar most assume he will be. The irony of this theory is in this case the Lannisters are undone by paying their debt."
Which seems like a better investment? Loyal Dany (Emilia Clarke) and her dragons? Or a vengeful leader known to screw over everyone around her? Hmm.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement