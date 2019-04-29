Game of Thrones has been headed toward this inevitable clash. On one side, the Night King and his army of White Walkers and wights. Not even death can stop them. In fact, death just adds more to their numbers. On the other side, the scrappy, noble, helplessly human warriors that we've followed for the last eight seasons of Game of Thrones.
As of season 8, episode 3, the clash has officially arrived. But knowing this doesn't make that reality any easier to process. Could the characters we've rooted for — and loved — for so long really be facing their final moments? Will any of them make it out alive? We'll be keeping track of all the characters we lost during the Battle of Winterfell.
Nearly entire Dothraki contingent.
Melisandre lights their swords and hey head into the flames, only to be snuffed out right away.
Eddison Tollett
After helping Samwell Tarly up, Ed (Ben Crompton) is stabbed through the eye, making this Brother of the Night's Watch the battle's first gory death.
Beric Dondarrion
After six resurrections, Beric's time has come. He saves Arya Stark. Melisadre calls this his life's purpose.
Lyanna Mormont
This one hurt. Lyanna is crushed by a giant-wight.
Theon Greyjoy
Here lies Theon Greyjoy, killed by the Night King while protecting Bran.
Jorah Mormont
Jorah dies while fending off a pack of wights coming for him and Danaerys.
The Night King
As he approaches Bran, Arya swoops up from behind the Night King and stabs him. After he disintegrates, his entire army falls apart, too. This triumphant slaying gives new meaning to the phrase, "What do we say to the God of death? Not today."
Melisandre
Melisandre knows this is coming. At the start of the evening, she tells Davos to hold off on his assassination attempt — she'll be dead by morning. So he sets off to kill her after the battle. Bu then Melisandre takes off her jewelry, reverts back to her old woman state, and collapses into the snow with exhaustion. After this episode, we almost get it.
