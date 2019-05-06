So, Varys approaches Tyrion in one of Dragonstone’s prime plotting rooms. He doesn’t like how convinced Daenarys is of her own destiny. He believes such blind self-confidence leads to tyranny. “And then there’s the problem of Jon Snow,” he continues, asking Tyrion, “Have you considered the best ruler might be someone who doesn’t want to rule?” You know, someone like Jon, who apparently has all the great qualities of a Westerosi ruler. He’s calm and thoughtful and a man, which will appeal to all the lords of Westeros. Team Stark-Targaryen will need those dubious individuals to settle the continent once the fighting is over, Varys says. Then, again, there’s the whole “Rhaegar is my dad” thing.