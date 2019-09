Many knew that Dany (Emilia Clarke) was quickly reaching Mad Queen-status, which was one possible way to bring lead to her and Jon (Kit Harington) to blows. Plus, the question of whether or not Jon will kill Daenerys on Game of Thrones has existed for quite some time. Now, after Dany went rogue and used her dragon to eviscerate King's Landing, scorching men, women, and children without a care (seriously, she could have torched Jon for all we know). The last we saw of the righteous, do-gooder Jon Snow, he was stabbing one of Dany's men in order to keep him from torturing and murdering an innocent woman. If Jon was willing to turn his back on the romantic part of their relationship because of this thing called "It's creepy to sleep with your aunt," I can't imagine he'd have trouble — after this senseless destruction — giving up that bent knee of his.