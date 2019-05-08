Of course Daenerys Targaryen is sad right now. If Dany were “mad,” as everyone is so worried she is becoming, she wouldn’t be moping around her castle. She would have immediately hopped on a dragon and drowned King’s Landing in fire and blood. The fact that Jon Snow, who was two weeks away from the capital in “Last of the Starks,” is now in front of the Red Keep in “72” photos proves that’s not at all what Daenerys did. Instead, she has seemingly just been holed up in Dragonstone letting her braids frizz for a fortnight. The concerned stares of Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) heavily suggest they're worried about their queen's emotional state — not terrified of it.