So, Dany’s upcoming final battle — or, “The Last War,” as she calls it — against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) should be a no-brainer, right? Cersei doesn’t even have elephants , let alone dragons. If anyone is going to sit on the Iron Throne at the end of all this bloody terror, it should be Dany, not Cersei, who will keep her pointy seat if the last Targaryens fail. Yet, the newest photos from Thrones’ upcoming episode suggest Cersei is still the one to beat in this fight between dragons and lions. If you look closely, you'll realize Dany just might lose this war.