One image from “Thrones 71,” shows Dany, flanked by Varys (Conleth Hill) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), planning her siege of King’s Landing. We know it’s King’s Landing because the pertinent portion of Winterfell’s infamous table map reads “King’s Landing” if you zoom in and flip your laptop upside down to get a good look (as this writer did in a professional office). As is traditional for these types of Thrones scenarios, Cersei and Dany’s respective armies are represented on the board as blocks. Each small block is a section of the army, and each large block represents the house that will be leading that army. The more blocks, the more fearsome the army.