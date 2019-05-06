Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) continued this convention at the start of his rule by giving Dragonstone to his next male heir at the time, his younger brother Stannis. Robert then handed the Baratheon’s ancestral seat of Storm’s End, and its lands, to his youngest brother, Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony). This move was meant to spread Baratheon power throughout the realm and should have ensured the family’s long-term continental strength (it didn’t). It is unclear what Robert would have done if he had lived to see his alleged son Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) mature to adulthood. Would he have named Joffrey Prince of Dragonstone and moved Stannis to Storm’s End? What would that mean for Renly?