Basically, this whole situation is rooted in the shitty backwardness of the Dothraki culture. Life revolves around "The Great Khal(s)" in their world. So when the unthinkable happens and a Khal dies, his wife must in a sense die with him. Once your Khal hubby is no more, you must go to the Temple of the Dosh Khaleen in the holy Dothraki capitol city of Vaes Dothrak. Why? You just do. Apparently that's part of the bargain when you become a khaleesi, and the Dothraki take those codes and traditions very, very seriously. So when Khal Moro finds out Dany is a widow to Drogo (RIP), he sends her to join the depressing-as-shit widows club known as the Dosh Khaleen, which translates to "council of crones."