Still, if there’s one person who is up to the task, it’s the pint-sized Stark assassin who just survived the apocalypse. As we saw when Arya killed the Night King, she has the skills to evade Dany’s new Secret Service. She’s also possibly prophesied to take Dany out by Melisandre; the Mad Queen has green eyes , after all. If Arya decides to assassinate Dany, either with pure stealth or by using one of her faces, she would have to find some way into the nearly impenetrable Targaryen family home, Dragonstone. And if Dany has any sense at all, she probably expects Arya to make an attempt on her life, and will take the necessary precautions. Dany has seen how dangerous Arya is, and could keep Drogon around her at all times. For all her cunning, Arya can’t best escape a dragon at point-blank range. Let’s hope she doesn’t try — we can’t bear the loss of another Stark.