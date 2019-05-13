It's only fitting that wildfire be part of Daenerys' most violent attack, which she spearheaded singlehandedly. Simply put, wildfire is the Targaryen way. After their dragons died, Targaryens used wildfire (and the threat of it) to hold onto power. As we've seen firsthand in Game of Thrones, wildfire is a more consistent and controlled than dragon fire — therefore more useful for wars and minor rebellions. The Targaryens became patrons of the Alchemists' Guild, the order of magicians who created wildfire.