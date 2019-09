Daenerys has never been as much as a Targaryen as she was in this episode: Dragon beneath her, wildfire below her, and mercy not in her vocabulary. Sure, Daenerys may not be the rightful inheritor to the throne now that we know Jon's true parentage. But as she burns down King's Landing, she might also burn down concepts like "rightful inheritor" and "succession," until there's nothing but her, her dragon, and fear. Wild, indeed.