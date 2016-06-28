Turns Out King's Landing Wasn't The Only Thing On Fire

Morgan Baila
Many things catch fire in the season 6 finale of Game of Thrones, thanks to Cersei Lannister's revenge plan to burn her enemies to the ground.

The Great Sept of Baelor is set ablaze.
via Giphy.
Much of the rest of King's Landing is also engulfed in flames.
via Giphy.
But the one thing that's truly ON FIRE? Cersei's dress.
Photo Courtesy of HBO.
Seriously guys, has a dress ever embodied a character's personality so perfectly?
via Giphy.
The more masculine-style dress is made for a "take no shit" ruler. It's a far cry from Cersei's usual gowns, which have often been long, colorful, and very ladylike.
Fans have been comparing the bold outfit to those of other fictional antagonists, like members of the Slytherin house in the Harry Potter series and Claire Underwood from House of Cards.
Advertisement

Somewhere in King's Landing, there is surely a seamstress whipping up a treasure trove of champion dresses for the Queen Mother to wear while executing all her future diabolical plans.

Or Cersei's henchman, the Mountain, is way more domesticated than we thought.
via Giphy.
She slays.
Photo Courtesy of HBO.
Literally.
Advertisement

More from TV