Hear us out: Dany could totally stay on the throne. For starters, it would be the ultimate shocker. We’re all expecting something to happen to her, after last week’s dracarys-palooza, but what if the power that allowed Dany to assume rule is the very same power that keeps her there? She has a dragon, and even though her other two children are dead, we saw that Drogon is mightily capable of fucking shit up on his own. Though she doesn’t have the number she once did, she has a deadly army. Since the Red Keep is gone, she’s most likely heading back to Dragonstone, which is another imposing fortress. And Dany has ensured that the people of Westeros — even the rest of the Lannister army — will bend the knee. No one wants to get roasted.