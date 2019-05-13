Emilia Clarke Tried To Warn Us About Dany's Brutal Twist Months Ago

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8.
With one more episode of Game of Thrones to go, the internet is buzzing with dismay over Daenerys Targaryen's character arc. She has gone from the kind, badass Breaker of Chains to the Mad Queen in what feels like the blink of an eye.
Now that it looks like things can only get worse for Dany from here, many astute GOT fans have noticed that Emilia Clarke, who plays the Mother of Dragons, has been hinting at her character's spiral that we saw come to fruition on last night's episode for a while.
Following episode 4 and the battle between the dead and the living, Clarke told Jimmy Kimmel that though fans may have thought that war was epic, the next episode had it beat. "Episode 5 is bigger," she told Kimmel. "I mean [episodes] 4 and 5 and 6, they're all insane." We now know what she likely meant that the biggest shock wouldn't necessarily be the demise of our most beloved characters, but rather how Dany, a character many came to admire and cherish, would decide to kill the thousands of innocent people in King's Landing. In comparison, Cersei and Jaime's deaths almost seemed like footnotes.
Even as early as last year she revealed to Vanity Fair that she was upset after filming her character's final scenes. Reading it then, it seemed like she was mostly upset that she wouldn't be playing Dany anymore — but rereading it, knowing how her character has changed, casts her words in a different light. "It fucked me up,” she told Vanity Fair. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is...”
THIS HURTS EVEN MORE NOW THAT WE KNOW WHY EMILIA HATED DAENERYS’ ARC IN THE FINAL SEASON #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rOyZoELXDL— drogon’s bitch | got spoilers (@godlycia) May 13, 2019
Fans are now spotting her disappointment everywhere, even in this HBO red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. When she was asked about her final scenes, Clarke laughed nervously and joked, "best season ever!" while her castmates Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) laughed and nodded sarcastically beside her.
Who knows, maybe Dany will change her tune and be brought to the light during the final episode, but for now, it seems like a lot of people are feeling the same way about her character's end as she is.
