Who Died On Game Of Thrones Last Night?

Jaime always said he wanted to die in the arms of the woman he loved . Here, he gets his wish. As the city burns, the tow-headed twins find their escape tunnel cut off from rubble. They're officially trapped. Jaime wraps his arms around a terrified Cersei as the building shakes around All Jaime can offer her are words of comfort and devotion, at last: "Look me in the eyes. Just look at me. Nothing else matters. Nothing else matters. Only us." With that, the Red Keep falls on them . Are we seriously crying over Lannisters? Yes, yes we are. If Cersei gets her way, she'll haunt the Iron Throne forever.