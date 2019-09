Let’s Be Honest: The Night King Is Hot

In "The Long Night," we got an unprecedented glimpse at those multitudes. Instead of standing around looking serious (but stately), as was his general wont, the Night King actually expresses himself. He looks at Bran like he was a "piece of cake," as his portrayer, stuntman Vladimir Furdik (now also recognized on the internet as a total snack) , told Vulture . He sits atop his dragon with far more poise than his fellow riders, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen. After millennia spent stewing about timing his southwardly invasion, he's finally showing some follow-through. He's proud of himself, and it shows. He's never made it this far.