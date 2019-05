Is Bran Actually Evil? A New Reddit Theory Predicts A Huge Twist

If you, too, feel that the ending to the Battle Of Winterfell was too good to be true, then this is the post for you. Obviously, there were some huge character losses when the wights and White Walkers attacked the Stark home, but if everything went down as it seems, then Arya (Maisie Williams) killed the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and the White Walkers' thousand-year-long reign of terror has come to an end. But, of course, Reddit believes things didn't go down as they seem. Specifically, a lot of people latched on to the weird moment between Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and the Night King before Arya did her gigantic death-leap and saved him. Reddit user AegonStarkgaryen thinks there's more to that scene than meets the eye , and it does not bode well for Bran. In fact, they believe that Westeros's true enemy wasn't the Night King at all, but another magical force hiding in plain sight: the Three-Eyed Raven.