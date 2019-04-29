In Honor Of Arya's Big Night, Here Are The Best Arya Memes

About one hour and 17 minutes into last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, Arya (Maisie Williams) made a guest appearance in the godswood. If you’re not caught up on Season 8, episode 3, “The Long Night,” you should definitely stop reading now, because major spoilers lie ahead.
As we know, Arya is a very dangerous murderer, in addition to being an 18 year old with bodily autonomy and a wearer of many faces. But last night she killed someone whose face she can never wear, because White Walkers are high-drama and completely shatter when killed.
By stabbing the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) in the gut, Arya ended the Walkers and the Wights entirely, which was probably very confusing for the fighters who didn’t know about that the army of the dead’s survival completely depended on the Night King. I would imagine that all the zombies suddenly falling down in the middle of a zombie battle is suspicious if you’re not clued in, no?
We lost some great characters before Arya’s big murder (miss you already, Theon [Alfie Allen]), but the unexpectedly early death of the Night King recenters the story around around the characters who have personalities and are not undead. Plus, it was really cool.
As always, Twitter had a lot to say about Thrones, and in particular, Arya’s status as 100% That Bitch. Here are some highlights.
A little love for Jaqen H'ghar (Tom Wlaschiha):
i want to thank dp many faces for having my niece READY pic.twitter.com/qYeWyy1Fpe— in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) April 29, 2019
Some Arya worship from Pedro Pascal, who played Prince Oberyn (RIP)
Maybe all that time training in Braavos really was worth it:
ARYA holding it DOWN!!! #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/2BDnespAac— Jason Richardson (@JaiRich) April 29, 2019
Some people had jokes about how recently Arya had sex:
ARYA GOT LAID AND SAVED ALL OF HUMANITY IN THE SPAN OF LESS THAN 12 HOURS. OUR QUEEN 👑 👑— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) April 29, 2019
It’s logical, if you don’t think about it:
We know Arya is sneaky, but it did feel like the Night King’s generals were not doing their best:
Night King’s generals when Arya pulled up #GameOfThrones #NightKing #AryaStark pic.twitter.com/12FlkPyp4B— Au$ (@whoisaus) April 29, 2019
Arya said “not today,” honey:
Arya when Jon first told her about the Night King #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/q9s04YxDOi— Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) April 29, 2019
There was speculation about how Gendry (Joe Dempsie) would react to Arya’s new status as the Night King’s killer:
Next battle Gendry gonna be behind Arya like: #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/2tbAypNe2s— M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) April 29, 2019
There were a lot of tweets that referred to Arya as a “bad bitch” or “THAT bitch”:
Arya in response to the God of Death and The Army of the Dead:#GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fFpdI57skd— Clarkisha Kent: A Girl Knows No Death (@IWriteAllDay_) April 29, 2019
T-Pain weighed in:
ARYA YOU LIL PIECE OF SHIT I LOVE YOU. SOMEBODY GET THIS WOMAN SOME PREMIUM DICK ASAP!!!!!!!! @HBO @GameOfThrones #GoT #Season8 #DemThrones #Episode3 #BattleOfWinterfell— T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2019
If we could get an episode that’s just Arya’s victory lap, that would be great:
The whole next ep should just be Arya fuckin and drinkin to prove a point— J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) April 29, 2019
In conclusion:
