In honor of the of the HBO show's eighth and final season, Jimmy Kimmel rounded up some of your favorite characters to answer all your questions about Westeros and beyond in a segment titled "Game Of Phones."
“A small but diabolical clause in their HBO contact requires them to man our phone banks,” a voiceover in the sketch explains. “And cut George R.R. Martin’s lawn.”
Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, Maisie Williams, Kristian Nairn, Iwan Rheon, and Liam Cunningham fielded questions from confused fans, but their answers weren't always illuminating. For instance, when one asked for a refresher on who killed Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), Turner responded that it was actually a bad clam.
"Remember, you have to tap the shells to make sure they're alive before you cook them," she explained. "It's clam 101."
Or, take Headey's answer when a fan asked about having a crush on their brother:
"It’s illegal and immoral to act on those feelings — on the other hand, if he’s hot, go for it."
Another fan asked if they had greyscale, which Bradley pointed out was actually just chlamydia, while another fan tried to call out Rheon for his character's bad behavior, but will soon find out what Ramsay Bolton is capable of with the help of caller ID.
While those working in the call center "no habla dothraki," it's still a pretty sweet deal to get all the answers you could ever need for just $2.99 per minute per minute or $5.99 per raven. All you have to do is be 18 years of age or older and call 1-800-720-0622 — but don't actually do that, because this is a fake number Jimmy Kimmel always uses that sends you to Santa Claus's "naughty or nice" hotline, and tis really not the season right now.
