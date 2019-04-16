While those working in the call center "no habla dothraki," it's still a pretty sweet deal to get all the answers you could ever need for just $2.99 per minute per minute or $5.99 per raven. All you have to do is be 18 years of age or older and call 1-800-720-0622 — but don't actually do that, because this is a fake number Jimmy Kimmel always uses that sends you to Santa Claus's "naughty or nice" hotline, and tis really not the season right now.