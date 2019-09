A dragon is essentially a weapon of mass destruction, as we saw during the Loot Train Attack battle. But last night, we also learned how to stop the zombie army, and that includes the undead Viserion: Kill a White Walker, and the undead that it raised will crumble along with it. The Night King is presumably responsible for most, if not all, of the dead army, and is certainly responsible for creating Ice Viserion. So it follows: In order to stop the ice dragon from destroying everything in its path, the Night King must be killed, explains a Reddit theorist . Of course, the Night King always needed to be killed, but there is significantly more at stake now. And considering the Night King seems to have some kind of superhuman strength to launch that ice spear at the dragons, his destruction is probably not over yet.