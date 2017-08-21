While Daenerys (and the rest of us) mourns the death of one of her dragons, she doesn't know that her child has been turned into the Dragon Formerly Known As Viserion. Now that the army of the dead has a dragon of their own, the stakes are immeasurably higher — and it's been revealed that the White Walkers can turn any living creature into a wight. The implication of this reveal are troubling. There's no living creature in Westeros more fearsome than a dragon, but armies still need horses, and if the White Walkers have a herd of undead polar bears, that presents a formidable challenge to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Co.