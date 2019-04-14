Last, but certainly not least is Viserion, Dany’s third dragon. Named after Dany’s other, late brother, Viserys, aka the guy from Season 1 that Khal Drogo killed by giving him a “golden crown” of molten hot gold pouring over his head. Viserion has cream and gold scales with red-orange wings — or at least he did when he was alive. Unfortunately not all of Dany’s dragons have made it to the final season alive and well: During Jon Snow’s most recent adventure north of The Wall to capture a wight to bring to King’s Landing, the Night King attacked the hunting party. Dany took all three of her dragons north of The Wall to save Jon and his men, but the Night King was prepared. He hurled an ice spear at Viserion’s throat, killing him almost instantly. He was last seen by Dany as he was dying, falling into the frozen lake and not coming back up.