Everything You Need To Know About The Hound To Prepare You For A Potential #Cleganebowl

The Clegane brothers, better known as the Hound (Sandor) and the Mountain (Gregor), haven’t met in person since their duel in season 1 — in fact, that was the only time they shared the screen. But many fans are anticipating a reunion (read: clash) at some point in the show’s remaining two episodes. After surviving the Long Night, the Hound tells Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) “there’s only one thing that would make me happy.” We have a good guess what that might be: Killing his awful, already half-dead older brother.