If this is the same pregnancy that Cersei revealed in season 7, it's still Jaime's child. Back then the siblings were still sleeping together and the baby could be no one but Jaime's. Cersei was not ashamed of that fact and told Jaime at the time that she would admit to people that he was the father. Since then, however, Jaime has betrayed Cersei and she has betrayed him. She refused to pledge support to the White Walker war, so Jaime left her and King's Landing behind. While the timeline isn't totally clear, but at the time, Cersei wasn't showing, and it doesn't appear that a huge amount of time has passed between seasons 7 and 8, so it stands to reason that the baby is likely the same one she teased to Tyrion back in season 7. If that's the case, Cersei wasn't too far along, so that when she was handed a unique opportunity to legitimize her child and forge a significant allyship with Euron Greyjoy, she was able to take it and make it believable.