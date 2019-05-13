Of course the fire was also completely necessary. The Mountain didn't die after being stabbed multiple times, and even being stabbed through the eye. That's because The Mountain was hardly man anymore. In season 4, he was poisoned in a trial by combat and left for dead. But ex-maester Qyburn performed an experiment to bring The Mountain back from certain death. However, The Mountain did not come back exactly as himself. He was a sort of zombie version (and apparently the kind of zombie that doesn't adhere to normal zombie rules), his appearance and demeanor drastically changed. Still, he served as Cersei's bodyguard until the end when confronted by his little brother. Then, nothing would stop him from killing Sandor once and for all.