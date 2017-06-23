Two days after HBO dropped the second full-length trailer for Game of Thrones season 7, people are still analyzing the action-packed sneak peek frame by frame and uncovering blink-and-you'll-miss-it clues. For example, one long-running theory about an epic mano a mano between two of the series' most hulking characters is being brought to the forefront again thanks to a millisecond of footage. And it's a really good one.
The theory is known as CleganeBowl, and, like all good GOT fan theories, it's been brewing on Reddit for quite a while now. It's really pretty simple: Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) will face off against younger brother Sandor "The Hound" Clegane (Rory McCann). As you'll remember, the Clegane brothers hate each other's guts, and have since childhood. When they were kids, The Mountain shoved The Hound's face into burning coals, giving him his distinctive facial scarring, fear of fire, and deep-seated hatred of his older brother. The Lannister bannermen since had a few brush-ups, and are expected to battle to the death sometime in the future.
In the new trailer, we briefly see ex-Kingsguard member The Hound raising his sword in the middle of what looks like a big, dusty, arena. Might he be in the King's Landing arena, battling The Mountain, a.k.a. Cersei's undead bodyguard? The theory is that Cersei, who still has to go to trial for her crimes, will request a trial by combat and send The Mountain to fight for her. And The Mountain could fight for the the Faith, whom he is (hypothetically) now serving. It's an exciting theory and we're looking forward to seeing it come true in season 7, if we're lucky. This one would be a battle for the ages.
The Hound... Dragonpit... #CleganeBowl #Confirmed pic.twitter.com/bfu5Zt9dV9— Night's King (@WightsKing) June 21, 2017
When you realise #CleganeBowl might actually happen in #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/sz2krj2pZ8— Tom Johnson (@TBSJ1999) June 22, 2017
