June 21 will be remembered as a damn good day for Game of Thrones fans around the world. HBO dropped an epic second trailer for the upcoming seventh season of the show. While we were all busy trying to regain our composure and eek out every last bit of new information from the preview as possible, we were too distracted to even appreciate the other wondrous gift delivered by HBO on Wednesday: 12 stunning new posters.
The network released a dozen new posters teasing season 7 in an inventive social media campaign. They had fans unlock each poster by tweeting at the official @GameOfThrones account using the hashtag #WinterIsComing and a variety of emoji. (Each of the 12 unique emoji combinations revealed a different character.)
If 12 sounds like a lot of posters to you, it is. Not only do we have fresh art for the biggest players on the series — Cersei, Tyrion, and Jaime Lannister; Jon Snow; Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark; and Daenerys Targaryen — but a number of smaller characters got their very own posters this season as well. That includes Tormund Giantsbane, Brienne of Tarth, Theon Greyjoy, and Petyr Baelish. (But excuse me, where the hell is Podrick's poster? How about Missandei? Melisandre? Grey Worm? Ser Davos? Gendry? Serious oversights, if you ask us.)
The portraits are all similarly lit in icy blue that White Walkers seem to walk in. Speaking of which, if you zoom in on the pupil of each person, you can see the Night’s King in their eye. Clearly, the White Walkers are going to play a damn big role in the next installment. Does the collection of new art indicate that each player only really has one true common enemy they need to worry about? Are the White Walkers going to descend south and take over? Will some of our favorites actually be turned into Walkers? Yikes.
Click ahead to see every poster, and contemplate the fact that we're only a few short weeks away from the July 16 season 7 premiere.