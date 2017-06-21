Game of Thrones is celebrating the summer solstice the only way it knows how — reminding us all that Winter Is Coming.
In a brand new trailer, released on June 21, Jon Snow provides a large portion of the narration as the scenes switch from main character to main character. We get a long(ish) look at Tyion Lannister, Sansa Stark, Petyr Baelish, Daenerys Targaryen, and more.
But even though we get a glimpse at some of our favorites, it's still unclear throughout the trailer who exactly Snow is addressing when he says, "For centuries our families fought together, against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we're going to survive, because the enemy is real. It's always been real." At first watch, it may seem like Snow is talking to his comrades in arms before a battle with the White Walkers — but what if he isn't? What if he is addressing another crowd (or person) entirely?
1. Daenyrus
Why it works: It is inevitable that Snow and Dany are going to meet
Why it does not: There has not been a Targeryn and Stark alliance that we know of, so that whole "our families fought together" part does not totally line up.
2. Gendry
Why it works: The long-missing Gendry would make sense because of the Stark-Baratheon alliance that definitely existed. He also does have a claim to the throne.
Why it does not: A smart Redditor points out that Gendry has no army (unlike Dany) and offers nothing special (that we know of...).
3. The Night's Watch
Why it works: These are his men, his comrades, his trusted allies.
Why it does not: We like to think that there is something bigger at work here.
Check out the full trailer below.
