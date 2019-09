Turner lifts up her right hand to reveal five tally marks on her right ring finger. This, she explains, represents her five family members. Peeking out from the sleeves of her blouse, I notice a tiny wishbone on her wrist. But instead, she quickly showed me the invisible ink she got with co-star Maisie Williams. Turner says, "It's the date we both got Game of Thrones, but you can't really see it. I had a deal with my mum. I wanted a tattoo on my forearm and she said, 'If you want one, it has to be somewhere I can't see. It has to be discreet.' So I got it in peach so she wouldn’t be too offended by it, but I'll probably go over it with darker ink eventually."