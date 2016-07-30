Sophie Turner, better known as Sansa Stark, is an infamous redhead. She was spotted at Comic-Con last week rocking her signature look, made famous by her role on Game of Thrones.
Now, the 20-year-old actress is switching up her hair. She's a platinum blonde! Turner subtly announced the startling news with an Instagram post on July 29.
"I did a thing..." she wrote in the caption, though she's still keeping the full look pretty private.
While her roots are a striking platinum, the ends are a darker blonde, which gives the whole look an ombré feel. Maybe Turner's playing with her hair color while Games of Thrones isn't taping. Or maybe she's vying for the approval of the mother of dragons.
Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen is the show's iconic blonde, but now she's got some competition.
