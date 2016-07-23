Sophie Turner has come into her own as Sansa Stark. Her performance was criminally underrated this season, but her performance on Friday’s Comic-Con will surely not be overlooked. Young Turner took the stage and more or less burned it down, offering some withering opinions of Jon Snow.
“[Sansa] believes they should both be King and Queen of the North,” Turner said. “I don't believe she thinks Jon is capable of running Winterfell and the North…[Sansa] doesn’t think he has the intellect, the knowledge, and the experience that she has, and I concur.”
So, uh, don’t mince words, ok Sophie? Just say what you think. She also introduced some intrigue into that final glance between she and Littlefinger.
“There’s always a bit of sibling rivalry between Sansa and Jon; there has been since they were very young,” Turner said. “I think that look between Sansa and Littlefinger is her kind of acknowledging that his points are somewhat legitimate, and she’s kind of intrigued as to that pretty little picture that he painted of him on the Iron Throne and her by his side…She’s kind of thinking, ‘Well, he’ll give me the credit that I deserve.’ But it’s very interesting to see where her loyalties will now lie —whether she’ll go with Jon or Littlefinger.”
Turner also explained why she didn’t tip Jon off to the fact that an entire army would be joining the battle at the 11th hour.
Turner said that Sansa “wanted all the credit, and it was a more dramatic moment when they showed up. It made for really good television.”
She’s right, it did. But should could have warned Jon! Then again, maybe she’s much savvier than we thought.
HBO also released a pair of videos. The first was an in-production teaser for the seventh season.
HBO also released a pair of videos. The first was an in-production teaser for the seventh season.
The second was a blooper reel.
