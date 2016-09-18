Story from TV Shows

Sophie Turner Reveals Details About Her New Tattoo At The Emmys

Meghan De Maria
During her red carpet interview with Giuliana Rancic at the 2016 Emmy Awards, Sophie Turner revealed more details about the matching tattoo she got with Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

Turner showed off the new ink for the cameras, and shared why she and Williams got the design that they did. The tattoo says "07.08.09" to represent the date both of them learned they'd landed their roles on the show. (To be clear, that's August 7, 2009, not July 8, 2009 — the dates are formatted in the U.K.'s date style.)

The actress described her Game of Thrones sister as "one of my best friends in the whole world," so it's no surprise the pair decided to get matching ink. Turner also mentioned that the stars had discussed getting other Thrones-inspired tattoos later in the series. But since none of them knew what their fates would be, she and Williams decided to get inked sooner, rather than later.
As for the upcoming seventh season, Turner didn't reveal much, though she did say that the show's fans will be "really satisfied."

And if you're wondering which celebrities she was excited about seeing at the awards show, it looks like Jerry Seinfeld is on that list. Rancic interviewed Seinfeld before Turner, and as the comedian walked away, Turner said, "Isn't he beautiful?"

Even at the Emmys, celebrities aren't immune to being starstruck.
