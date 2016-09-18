During her red carpet interview with Giuliana Rancic at the 2016 Emmy Awards, Sophie Turner revealed more details about the matching tattoo she got with Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.
Turner showed off the new ink for the cameras, and shared why she and Williams got the design that they did. The tattoo says "07.08.09" to represent the date both of them learned they'd landed their roles on the show. (To be clear, that's August 7, 2009, not July 8, 2009 — the dates are formatted in the U.K.'s date style.)
The actress described her Game of Thrones sister as "one of my best friends in the whole world," so it's no surprise the pair decided to get matching ink. Turner also mentioned that the stars had discussed getting other Thrones-inspired tattoos later in the series. But since none of them knew what their fates would be, she and Williams decided to get inked sooner, rather than later.
Turner showed off the new ink for the cameras, and shared why she and Williams got the design that they did. The tattoo says "07.08.09" to represent the date both of them learned they'd landed their roles on the show. (To be clear, that's August 7, 2009, not July 8, 2009 — the dates are formatted in the U.K.'s date style.)
The actress described her Game of Thrones sister as "one of my best friends in the whole world," so it's no surprise the pair decided to get matching ink. Turner also mentioned that the stars had discussed getting other Thrones-inspired tattoos later in the series. But since none of them knew what their fates would be, she and Williams decided to get inked sooner, rather than later.
Advertisement
Sophie Turner belongs to the cohort of actors who would describe her new tattoo as "Still a bit crusty."— Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) September 18, 2016
The best cohort.#NPREmmys
Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams got matching tattoos now b/c they were scared to wait until the series finale in case their chars die #Emmys— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2016
As for the upcoming seventh season, Turner didn't reveal much, though she did say that the show's fans will be "really satisfied."
And if you're wondering which celebrities she was excited about seeing at the awards show, it looks like Jerry Seinfeld is on that list. Rancic interviewed Seinfeld before Turner, and as the comedian walked away, Turner said, "Isn't he beautiful?"
Sophie Turner calling Jerry Seinfeld beautiful is the Game of Thrones twist I didn't see coming. #Emmys— BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) September 18, 2016
Even at the Emmys, celebrities aren't immune to being starstruck.
Advertisement