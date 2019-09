Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Get Matching Tattoos, Are Basically Arya & Sansa

If you want to play detective before the big design reveal, the same day they got their new tattoos Williams posted a photo of herself with Turner captioned with the date "07.08.09" — and since both women hail from the U.K., we can be fairly certain she wasn't talking about July 8. Maybe August 7 is when the two met, and their tats are honoring that date? According to Mashable , that would have been about two weeks before it was announced that the actresses had been cast on Game of Thrones.