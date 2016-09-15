Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Get Matching Tattoos, Are Basically Arya & Sansa

Maise Williams and Sophie Turner never know when their time as sisters on Game of Thrones might end. The girls seem confident their IRL friendship is permanent, however, just like their brand new matching tattoos.
Tattoo artist Miss kat Paine posted a photo of Turner and Williams in her parlor on September 13. "Got to tattoo these gorgeous girlies today," she captioned the picture on Facebook.
You can't see the girls' new art in the photo, but you can tell Williams' tat is on her forearm, thanks to the tell-tale plastic-wrap bandage. Paine did confirm, however, that their tattoos are matching.
If you want to play detective before the big design reveal, the same day they got their new tattoos Williams posted a photo of herself with Turner captioned with the date "07.08.09" — and since both women hail from the U.K., we can be fairly certain she wasn't talking about July 8. Maybe August 7 is when the two met, and their tats are honoring that date? According to Mashable, that would have been about two weeks before it was announced that the actresses had been cast on Game of Thrones.
Williams and Turner aren't the first celeb besties to get matching ink. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin both got broken-heart tattoos last summer.Tattoos are a lot harder to lose than a friendship bracelet.
