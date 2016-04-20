Kendall Jenner Just Revealed The Meaning Behind Her Tattoos



Update: Yesterday, Kendall Jenner took to her website and app to reveal the true meaning behind her white-ink tattoos. "The one on my right hand is a full heart to represent an angel, and my left is a broken heart — kind of like the devil side," she wrote. The shattered heart on her left hand matches her BFF Hailey Baldwin's red tattoo of the same shape.



This story was originally published on August 17, 2015, at 3:45 p.m.



Friendship bracelets, heart necklaces, the Myspace Top 8 — people have always found ways to express their BFF status. And it looks like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin just did it in a permanent way. Last week, the duo got matching tattoos and, naturally, took to Snapchat to share the news.

