Kendall Jenner Just Revealed The Meaning Behind Her Tattoos

Update: Yesterday, Kendall Jenner took to her website and app to reveal the true meaning behind her white-ink tattoos. "The one on my right hand is a full heart to represent an angel, and my left is a broken heart — kind of like the devil side," she wrote. The shattered heart on her left hand matches her BFF Hailey Baldwin's red tattoo of the same shape.
This story was originally published on August 17, 2015, at 3:45 p.m.
Friendship bracelets, heart necklaces, the Myspace Top 8 — people have always found ways to express their BFF status. And it looks like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin just did it in a permanent way. Last week, the duo got matching tattoos and, naturally, took to Snapchat to share the news.
Advertisement
The snap shows the pair's freshly tatted fingers with the caption, "Hails n Kenny." The nearly identical broken-heart designs (anyone else had the plastic-necklace version in grade school?) are on the insides of their middle fingers; the only difference is that Jenner opted for white ink while Baldwin went for pinkish-red.
Jenner is no stranger to the subtle finger tattoo. This year, tattoo artist JonBoy inked a tiny white dot on the model's middle finger. "To her, it's the little things that matter," he told Refinery29. "The white colour was because she didn’t want it to show with modelling and all that." Although he wasn't the one to create the BFF tattoos for Baldwin and Jenner, we're willing to bet Jenner chose white ink again for the same reason.
And it looks like Jenner is officially abandoning her sister's advice. "Kim always said, 'Don't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,'" she told Allure in March. Much love to Kim K., but we have to disagree with her on this one. The ladies' tiny tattoos are giving us some major ink inspo — although, no offence to our BFFs, but we might be going at this one solo.
And it looks like Jenner is officially abandoning her sister's advice. "Kim always said, 'Don't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,'" she told Allure in March. Much love to Kim K., but we have to disagree with her on this one. The ladies' tiny tattoos are giving us some major ink inspo — although, no offence to our BFFs, but we might be going at this one solo.
Advertisement