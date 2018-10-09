Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Got Matching Disney Tattoos — & They're Pretty Magical

Apparently, 2018 is the year of celebrity couples getting tattoos to show their love. And while this summer was overcome by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson getting matching ink — including sweet French phrases, clouds, and cryptic acronyms — Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now giving them a little competition.
While couple tattoos can definitely be cheesy, tattoo artist Mr. K helped this soon-to-be-married couple dodge that completely. The wrist tattoos, when held next to each other, read "To infinity & beyond." (Jonas got the "To infinity" and Turner got the "& beyond.")
The phrase is from Toy Story, which is arguably the best Disney movie ever. Shout out to Buzz Lightyear. Also featured in the tattoo are a tiny tattooed rocket ship and some stars.
This isn't the first couple tattoo for this soon-to-be-married yet very mysterious couple. Earlier this year, both got tattoos from Mr. K in honor of their respective grandfathers, with Jonas getting a tattooed portrait of his "Papa" on his arm and Turner getting her grandfather's initial tattooed on her pinky.
While Turner's matching tattoo with Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was super sweet — both got August 7, 2009, the date they learned they'd landed roles in GoT, inked in red on their forearms — these wrist tattoos are on a whole other level.
