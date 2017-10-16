A Timeline Of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Relationship

Henceforth time shall be divided as Before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Engagement and After Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Engagement. Over the weekend, the couple shocked fans with news of their impending nuptials after roughly a year of dating. It's kind of hard to nail down exactly when all of this began, and how we got here in twelve short months. However, as an intrepid reporter, I'm here to try.
The couple has always kept things pretty private. That being said, we would get glimpses into their relationship whenever people spotted them out and about. There was that time that Nick Jonas tagged along on the date between his older brother and the Game Of Thrones star, or that other fun moment when Turner was spotted with something Jonas had written on her hand.
"Joe gives me da good good," it said.
However, most of our updates come from social media posts on places like Instagram, and interviews the notoriously private couple has given select outlets. According to Marie Claire, the two met through mutual friends.
"Jonas was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her," a source revealed to People when the news was first announced late last year.
"She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more," another added prior to the confirmation.
Now, things are more than solid, but looking back, you can watch the two stars get closer and closer with each and every Instagram, as well as the adorable things they would say about each other in the press.
Ahead is a definitive timeline of their relationship.